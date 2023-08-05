Israel has officially established diplomatic relations with the island nation of Niue in the South Pacific Ocean, i24NEWS reported, citing local media on the island.

Israel’s Ambassador to New Zealand, Ran Yaakoby, signed a joint communique with the country’s Premier Dalton Tagelagi, formalizing relations between the two states, the report said.

“The State of Israel welcomes our new partner in diplomacy as we come together to pave the way for a promising future of friendship, understanding and cooperation between the two nations,” said Yaakoby, according to a government press release, cited by TV Niue.

Yaakoby also became the first Israeli official to ever visit the island state.

“This agreement not only strengthens our ties but also reflects our shared commitment to global peace and security to promote innovation, economic growth, and people-to-people connections for the benefit of both our societies,” he added.

Tagelagi also welcomed the diplomatic ties with Israel.

“We open the doors to a future of shared opportunities in areas such as technology, trade, education and cultural exchange,” he was quoted as saying.

The self-governing island state of Niue is located some 1,500 miles northeast of New Zealand and has a population of about 1,600 people.

