National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will hold a "special meeting and support talk" on Wednesday with members of the Tel Aviv District YASAM riot police unit.

According to the minister's office, the meeting will be held following recent incidents and in light of a Police Internal Investigations Unit investigation into several of the unit's officers, including the district YASAM commander.

Tel Aviv YASAM commander Deputy Commissioner Yair Hanuna was interrogated together with four additional officers on Wednesday Police Internal Investigations Unit for allegations of using violence against protesters in three separate incidents.

Hanuna was filmed allegedly punching an 18-year-old man, Amitai Avodi, during a protest on the Ayalon Hwy. in Tel Aviv. Aside from Avodi, two additional complaints were lodged against Hanuna by anti-government protesters.