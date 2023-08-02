ביקור השר לביטחון לאומי, ח"כ איתמר בן גביר, במשמר הגבול דוברות המשטרה

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, together with Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai, toured the Border Police training base in Michmas north of Jerusalem. The tour was led by Border Police Chief Dep. Commisioner Yitzhak Brick.

During the visit, the minister was briefed about the Border Police, the different units stationed across the country, and the future challenges.

During the briefing, the minister, the Commissioner, and the Border Police Chief were informed of the shooting attack in Ma'ale Adumim, during which a Border Police officer neutralized the terrorist.

Later, the branch's operational, technological, and intelligence means and abilities were displayed to the minister through different presentations and training scenarios on the base's facilities.

Ben-Gvir spoke with the branch's soldiers during his visit and heard about the challenges and the experience of serving in the field while in the Border Police.

Minister Ben-Gvir stated: "We dedicate the Border Police as the main force to build the National Guard of the state of Israel. Border Police soldiers work everywhere, all the time, ethically and professionally. Every one of these soldiers here is a messenger of the people of Israel. I give full backing to our troops, I need to tell you this message. We still expect the Border Police's significant work against the various challenges. This is the point to thank you for the dedication and personal sacrifice for the people of Israel."

Commissioner Shabtai stated: "The human spirit that runs through the Border Police has made it over the years into a leading branch, both in battle as well as in developing the technological means that allow the branch's troops to face the challenges that stand before us. Today, we have the honor of showing the National Security Minister our abilities, among them the YAMAM, the national counterterrorism unit, and the tremendous progress that the branch has made in battle professionalism in a slew of difficult circumstances and the technological tools, some of which are groundbreaking."