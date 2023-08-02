Senior officials in the Likud Party said on Tuesday evening that the reason for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's many interviews with global media recently is in an attempt to repair damages caused by the protest against the judicial reform.

The sources explained to Channel 12 News’ Amit Segal that "Netanyahu is being interviewed abroad in order to repair the enormous damages caused to Israel by the protest, damages greater than those of the BDS movement."

Members of the Israeli media have been criticizing Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to be interviewed only by global media without being interviewed by the Israeli media.

On Saturday night, Attila Somfalvi of Ynet appealed to international media in a tweet in English that read, “Dear colleagues, everywhere, in the name of the democratic camp in Israel, we would like to let you know that Mr. Netanyahu does not grant any interviews to the free press in Israel, and when you interview him - he is bluffing you, Pinocchio style. Please stop with the charade.”