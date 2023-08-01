Jewish-American comic Paul Reubens, who became famous in the 1980s for playing eccentric man-child Pee-wee Herman, has died at the age of 70, AFP reported.

Reubens passed away on Sunday after a six-year battle with cancer which he had not publicly disclosed, said a statement on the actor's official social media accounts.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," it said.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit."

A Facebook post included a quotation posthumously attributed to Reubens.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you," he said.

Reubens was born Paul Rubenfeld in New York on August 27, 1952, and grew up in a Jewish family in Sarasota, Florida, where his parents, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld, owned a lamp store.

Reubens launched his career as a comedian in Los Angeles in the 1970s. He introduced his most famous bow-tie-wearing persona in a 1980 stage show called "The Pee-wee Herman Show."

The production was a hit and led to an HBO special the following year.

In 1985, Reubens teamed up with director Tim Burton to bring his character to the big screen, starring in "Pee-wee's Big Adventure."

"Pee-wee's Playhouse" became a US television sensation, running from 1986-1990, with Reubens staying in character during interviews throughout its duration.

Reubens reprised the character in a number of television appearances, a stage show revival that went to Broadway, and 2016 Netflix film "Pee-wee's Big Holiday."