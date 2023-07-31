It has been cleared for publication that the Yarkon District Police Crime Fighting Unit arrested a 47-year-old suspect from Jerico for his alleged involvement in a murder in the Muslim cemetery in Independence Park in Tel Aviv.

The investigation began last week after the body of the still-unidentified female victim was found.

A short time after the body was discovered, the suspect was taken in for questioning, and since then, the court extended his detention, with the next deliberation on the matter being on Thursday.

Sources in the police say that the motive for the murder was not nationalist.