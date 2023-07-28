Thousands of opponents of the government and the judicial reform on Thursday evening held a march from Rothschild Boulevard towards the Kaplan Junction in Tel Aviv.

The police did not allow the blocking of the Ayalon Highway this time and prepared in advance for the protest, with forces in large numbers preventing the protesters from entering the highway.

One intersection that was blocked to traffic was the Kfar Saba-Ra'anana intersection, but there, too, police forces arrived on the scene and quickly cleared the protesters.

The organizers of the Kaplan Protest had earlier announced that the protest is moving from the "containment" phase to the "attack" phase and stressed that the demonstrations on Saturday night on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv and in other locations throughout the country will continue.