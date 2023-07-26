A Saudi Arabian fighter jet F-15SA crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait, in southwestern Saudi Arabia, approximately 100 km from the Yemeni border, killing all crew members onboard, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday, citing the official spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki.

Referring to the death of the plane’s crew, Brigadier General al-Maliki said, “May God have mercy on them, [I ask] the God Almighty to accept them from the righteous martyrs and to inspire their families and relatives patience and solace.”

The Royal Saudi Air Force combat aircraft crashed in the training area of King Khalid Air Base.

The Saudi Air Force has opened an investigation into the causes of the accident.