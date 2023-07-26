Chef Haim Cohen reversed his earlier decision to keep his restaurant "Yaffo Tel Aviv" open on the eve of Tisha B'Av, following the public outcry over the decision not to close on the saddest night in the Jewish calendar.

"We are closing Yaffo Tel Aviv for the evening as a step towards unity. A word that sounds like a cliche these days, but to forgo it for me would be like forgoing the state of Israel," he wrote. "To anyone who the country's future is important to them, I say, calm down. I wish all the energy of hate and boycotts that are circulating on the internet and in general would be focused on unity! I'm not embarrassed to say: I made a mistake! This evening is significant to a large part of the nation, and I respect that."

Later he wrote: "I'm compromising and closing Yaffo Tel Aviv. And to all our elected officials - I ask please - look what's happening to us - lower the flames - and maybe, maybe - compromise. I expect the same atmosphere - to respect our nation! Since we have no other country!!!

MK Matan Kahana (National Unity) commented: "Watch and learn from him. The state of Israel needs more people right now, like Chef Haim Cohen. We are brothers."

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that Cohen's restaurant would be one of the several in Tel Aviv that would remain open on the eve of Tisha B'Av, which marks several tragedies in Jewish history, including the destruction of the two temples in Jerusalem.

Cohen commented: "We open in the evening not to mock or upset anyone. I don't think there is a protest here. The restaurants have suffered in the last six months, suffering a decrease in work and losses of 35% on average, and there are some that are more. We are already seeing cafes that are closing or changing owners, and this is the real reason. It is no longer possible to work alone, and no one is pleased to turn to the state for help, but I will still do it after the recess in the Knesset on behalf of the restaurants."