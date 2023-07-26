Channel 12 News reports that the ISA's VIP protection unit, "Magen," decided to increase security around several government ministers, due to a high concern for their safety following the approval of the law to reduce the reasonability standard.

Under the guidance of the ISA, it was decided to add security guards, expand the security system for various events where there was previously no significant security, and several similar steps.

A source familiar with the details of the security of the ministers said that due to credible threats to his safety, the ISA has greatly tightened the security around Justice Minister Yariv Levin. His security detail now includes continual personal bodyguards and early security patrols of areas he is scheduled to visit.

The level of security may change according to situational assessments that take place frequently, and as the level of threat changes, the security will be reduced so as not to stretch the security system too far.