During the demonstrations yesterday (Monday) against the government, one of the demonstrators insulted an haredi United Hatzalah medic who was there.

"You are a cancer!" declared the demonstrator, and continued on his way. The medic was stunned and said that this was the first time he had experienced such an offensive epithet due to his haredi background.

Haaretz reporter Ran Shimoni, who was present at the time of the incident, reported on it on his personal Twitter page and said that the medic actually praised the secular protesters who treated him with respect - until that moment.

The medic showed Shimoni a message he wrote to a group chat of medics a few minutes ago: 'I have treated 20 protesters so far, they all treated me with respect and appreciation,'" he wrote and added: "What a shame."

Quite a few people who were exposed to Shimoni's post on Twitter condemned the case. One of them was the former intelligence officer Yoram Schweitzer who chose to support him and wrote: "You are an exemplary citizen and a contributor to the people and society in Israel and don't be deterred or hurt by such distorted calls and it doesn't matter which camp the convictions come from. Continue your holy work."