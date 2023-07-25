Three months ago, the young Levinsons, world collapsed as their precious new-born, their very first miracle, little Miri was born with a cancerous tumour in her spleen.



Nothing could have prepared them as they were ruthlessly thrust into a world of grim prognosis, white coats and beeping machines.



No words can do justice to describe the shock, confusion and deep searing pain of watching their infant battling for her life. Struggling to survive, as her tiny body is pumped with medications that have the ability to scorch human skin.



Their joy has turned to grief. The exhilaration to bewilderment. The excitement to fear.



Fear for their child's life.



Miri desperately needs a bone marrow transplant in the US. It's the only option they have. Her only chance at life.



But from whence does a young couple come up with the $100,000 this costs?



Dear Brothers. We cannot let Miri die for lack of funds. We must do all it takes, for every Jewish life is a whole world.



And in this merit may you never know this kind of pain and May Hashem repay you with all the peace and comfort.