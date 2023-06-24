Shmuel Medad, CEO of the pro bono legal aid organization Honenu, responded Saturday evening to the statement of the IDF Chief of Staff and the Commissioner of Police condemning Israeli riots in Palestinian Authority cities.

Medad says that the statement turns the victims into aggressors, and that the IDF and the Israel Police have failed in the fight against Arab terrorism. He calls on his friends in the Judea and Samaria leadership and the government not to remain silent about this injustice.

"For the past few weeks, severe attacks against settlers and soldiers have been carried out in the territories of Judea and Samaria, including shooting attacks, explosives, rock throwing, firebombs, and disturbances of the peace by crowds of Arab rioters whose entire goal is the murder of soldiers and settlers. Unfortunately, alongside many failures, terrorism also has successes and has injured many soldiers and civilians. Behind the severe terrorism is broad support of the Palestinian street and its leaders - in encouragement, support, incitement and approval of terrorism."

Medad added, "Unfortunately, the IDF forces and the police are failing in the face of terrorism and are standing on the other side. Roads are blocked for long hours, armed men celebrate with shows of force, funerals and mass incitement demonstrations take place - and there is no one to stop the Arab terror. The Commissioner and the Chief of Staff failed. I call on them - give security to the Jews or turn in the keys. You turn the victims into aggressors, your statements now serve only to cover up your failure in the war against the Arab terror that is killing us."

"Unfortunately, instead of fighting terrorism, the police and the IDF take out their frustration on Jews who can no longer be murdered in silence and protest against it. I call on my friends in the settlement and in the government, do not be silent about this injustice, this injustice is paid for with our blood. The system must give the soldiers and the settlers security and not the other way around. Demand this with all your strength."