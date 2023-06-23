Hamas’ television channel Al-Aqsa TV on Thursday accused Jews of desecrating the Quran during acts of vandalism at a mosque in Palestinian Arab village of Urif, south of Shechem (Nablus), carried out in response to the shooting attack near Eli in which four Israelis were murdered.

In a video published by the television channel, two masked men are seen entering a mosque in Urif. One of them, holding a dog on a leash, is seen collecting books and then tearing the pages from them and throwing them on the ground.

Palestinian Arabs who watched the security camera footage claimed that a “settler” tore up Quran books belonging to the mosque.

Desecration of the Quran is considered a serious crime in Islam, and it has previously led to a violent reaction by Muslims in various places around the world.