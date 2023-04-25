A terrorist opened fire on Israelis at a traffic junction on Route 60 in Samaria Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred at the British Police Junction just north of the Israeli town of Ofra in the Binyamin district of Samaria, north of Jerusalem.

One person was wounded when a terrorist in a passing car opened fire on a group of Israelis running in honor of Memorial Day and in memory of fallen IDF soldiers, shooting the victim in the arm.

MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the victim, who has been identified as a 28-year-old man.

The victim is listed in moderate condition, and was fully conscious when paramedics treated him. He has been evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

"When we got there, we saw a 28-year-old man, fully conscious, suffering from an arm wound," said MDA paramedics Shmuel Harel and Eden Cohen. "We provided him with medical treatment, including medication for the pain and stopping the bleeding, then we bandaged him and evacuated him to... in moderate, stable condition."

Binyamin Regional Council Chairman Yisrael Gantz released a statement shortly after the attack, vowing that local Memorial Day events would continue as planned.

"Terrorism won't stop us. The ceremony will begin as usual. The settlement enterprise will continue its path of bravery and Zionist towards the redemption of the Land. We must fight the enemy until they are defeated."

An IDF spokesperson said the army has launched a manhunt for the terrorists involved in the attack.

"Following the initial report, a shooting attack was carried out from a passing vehicle toward an Israeli civilian adjacent to the town of Silwad. As a result of the shooting, the civilian was injured and evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. IDF soldiers are pursuing the terrorist and blockages have been set up in the area."