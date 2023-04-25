Israelis marked Memorial Day (Yom HaZikaron) Tuesday, commemorating Israel’s fallen soldiers and the Israeli victims of terrorism.

At 11:00 a.m., a two-minute siren will sound, followed by state memorial ceremonies at 52 military cemeteries and memorial centers throughout the country.

The main Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the National Memorial Hall at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, in the presence of the President of the State, Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Immediately after the siren, at 11:02 a.m., a special flyover of fighter jets will pass over the military cemetery and the National Memorial Hall on Mount Herzl.

The national memorial ceremony for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorist attacks will take place at 1:00 pm at the Memorial Plaza for Victims of Terrorism at Mount Herzl.

The ceremony will be attended by the President of the State, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Knesset, the President of the Supreme Court, and bereaved families.

According to data from the Ministry of Defense, the number of fallen Israeli soldiers stands at 24,213. From Memorial Day 2022 until today, 59 soldiers have been added to the list of fallen, and an additional 86 disabled veterans who passed away this year were recognized as fallen soldiers.

In addition to the fallen soldiers in the IDF, 4,255 civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks to date. Since last Memorial Day, 31 civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks, including two disabled veterans who were injured several years ago and were recognized as fallen soldiers.

The total number of victims in the country stands at 3,236 - including 740 children and youth under the age of 18, 120 Israelis who were killed abroad, and 135 foreign nationals who were killed in terrorist attacks.