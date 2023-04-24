A suspect has been arrested in last week's stabbing attack at a gym in the western German city of Duisburg in which four people were seriously wounded, authorities said Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

The man, a 26-year-old Syrian citizen, was arrested shortly after midnight, police and prosecutors said in a statement. He is expected to be brought before a judge on Monday to determine whether he can be kept in custody on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses pending possible charges.

Police on Friday released pictures of a man sought in the attack after obtaining footage from a surveillance camera located near the scene of Tuesday’s attack. Authorities offered a reward of 2,000 euros for information leading to his arrest.

Two men, a Syrian and a German, went to police on Saturday afternoon with information on the suspect, whom they had recognized from the pictures, according to AP. The suspect was arrested at his apartment in Duisburg, where police found two knives that may have been used in the attack.

The man applied successfully for asylum in Germany in 2016 and had no previous police record, police and prosecutors said.

Police are still investigating what the motive for the attack might have been. Germany has been hit by several terrorist attacks in recent years.

The worst such attack took place in December of 2016, when Tunisian terrorist Anis Amri killed 12 people and injured dozens more when he drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin.

In 2019, a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. When he failed to enter the synagogue, he murdered two passersby.

In an attack in 2021, a knife-wielding attacker killed one tourist and seriously injured another in the city of Dresden.

In January, a knife-wielding man described as a “stateless Palestinian” fatally stabbed two people and injured seven others on a train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg before he was arrested.