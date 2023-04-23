The Chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee MK Simcha Rothman spoke today at the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency convention, together with MK Oded Forer and president of the Cleveland Jewish Federation, Erika B. Rudin-Luria.

Dozens of anti-judicial reform activists gathered outside of the event to protest Rothman’s participation, noting his role as one of the two architects of the government’s judicial reform plan.

During his speech, Rothman said that the dialogue with the Jewish Diaspora must stay above any internal political disagreements in Israel.

“Unfortunately, there are some irresponsible parties who have dragged the IDF and the bereaved families, as well as the Remembrance Day and Independence Day, into the political fray in an attempt to undermine national unity.”

“There are others, in the same context, who wish to undermine the sacred connection between the Jewish Diaspora and the state of Israel and the Israeli people, by spreading disinformation against the Israeli Government and its various policies.”

“They will not succeed. Disagreement is of course legitimate. But we won’t let anyone divide us.”

Several protesters disrupted Rothman’s address, jeering, shouting, and blowing whistles and using toy noise makers.