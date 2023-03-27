Hasidic rapper Nissim Black recently joined Fox Carolina’s meteorologist to help with the weather report.

Black, who made aliyah with his family in 2016 and lives in Jerusalem, gave the forecast for North Carolina before sitting down with the station for an interview.

He joked that it was raining the day before which he didn't expect in the southern state. After asking for an explanation of why certain cities not far apart where slightly cooler in temperature, he commented: “As long as it doesn’t keep raining while I’m here, I’m all good.”