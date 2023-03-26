Israel's Consul General in New York, Asaf Zamir, announced on Sunday evening that he is resigning from his post, following the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“The past 18 months as Israel’s Consul General in New York were fulfilling and rewarding, but following today’s developments, it is now time for me to join the fight for Israel's future to ensure it remains a beacon of democracy and freedom in the world,” wrote Zamir on Twitter, and attached a letter he had written announcing his decision.

Zamir had previously warned US Jewish donors against the Israeli government’s planned judicial reform. Speaking at the Jewish Museum’s annual fundraising gala, he said, "I'm deeply concerned about the direction the country is going in right now. If you want to have the national home and to be everyone's home, it really must be democratic."

"I've been in New York explaining Israel and representing Israel for the last 18 months. Sometimes it's things that I agree with, and sometimes it's things that I don't agree with. That's part of being a diplomat. It's part of being an Israeli — sometimes it's easier, sometimes it's harder. It's always very clear. That's not the point of the last few weeks," added Zamir.

Following those comments, Zamir was summoned by the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem. Zamir was appointed to the position by the previous Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid.