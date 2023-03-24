Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street in London on Friday.

The two leaders discussed the Iranian nuclear issue. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Prime Minister Sunak for his country's determined stand on this matter and said that the major powers must step up the pressure and the deterrence on Iran.

They also discussed deepening strategic cooperation in security, intelligence, and economic matters. To this end, they agreed to establish a strategic dialogue headed by their national security advisers.

The two leaders welcomed the progress toward a bilateral free trade agreement.

Prime Minister Netanyahu invited Prime Minister Sunak to make an official visit to Israel.

Participating in the meeting for the Israeli side were the National Security Adviser and National Security Council Director, the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, the Prime Minister's Office Director General, the Prime Minister's Military Adviser, and the Israeli Ambassador to the UK. Participating for the British side were the National Security Adviser, the Diplomatic Adviser, the Diplomatic and Military Adviser and the British Ambassador to Israel.

The National Security Adviser and National Security Council Director, and the Prime Minister's Military Secretary are currently holding an additional meeting with their counterparts.

