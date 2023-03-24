In parshat Vayikra we discuss a lot of the main Korbanot (Sacrifices).

Most usually a Korban is brought when someone sins a sin that is considered between them and God. And when someone sins a sin between them and other people, most usually they get a punishment or fine.

However, at the end of the Parsha, we find a Korban that is brought when a person harms other people - a Korban for a sin between people.

Why does a person have to bring a Korban when he sins a sin between people?

And more than that, what’s so unique about this situation - what’s so “special” about this act that the person did - that it requires the person to bring a Korban?