March 23 & 24, 2023 - Parsha Vayikra 5783

Candle Lighting

3.24.23 / 2nd Nissan 5783, NYC – 6:54 pm

Shabbos Parsha Vayikra

Click to sponsor an upcoming issue of Shabbat B'Shabbato

Editor's Note: We've updated Shabbat B'Shabbato in recent weeks. Let us know what you think by sending your comments to [email protected].

“The Offering”

Rabbi Harold Kanotopsky (z"l) on Parashat Vayikra

Read here

"Why Do We Sacrifice?"

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks (z"l) on Parasha Vayikra.

Read here

Rabbi Berel Wein on Parashat Vayikra.

Read here

"Salt of the Covenant of Your God"

Rabbi Yosef Tzvi Rimon on Parashat Vayikra.

Read here

"Not Another Purim!"

An excerpt of Rejoice in Your Festivals by Rabbi Zvi Dov Kanotopsky (z"l).

Read here

Answers