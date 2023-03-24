March 23 & 24, 2023 - Parsha Vayikra 5783
Candle Lighting
3.24.23 / 2nd Nissan 5783, NYC – 6:54 pm
Shabbos Parsha Vayikra
Editor's Note: We've updated Shabbat B'Shabbato in recent weeks. Let us know what you think by sending your comments to [email protected].
“The Offering”
Rabbi Harold Kanotopsky (z"l) on Parashat Vayikra
"Why Do We Sacrifice?"
Rabbi Jonathan Sacks (z"l) on Parasha Vayikra.
Rabbi Berel Wein on Parashat Vayikra.
"Salt of the Covenant of Your God"
Rabbi Yosef Tzvi Rimon on Parashat Vayikra.
"Not Another Purim!"
An excerpt of Rejoice in Your Festivals by Rabbi Zvi Dov Kanotopsky (z"l).