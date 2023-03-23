Members of the Torah Core community in Haifa held festive Rosh Chodesh (first of the month) prayers at the Cave of the Prophet Elijah on Mount Carmel today, with musical accompaniment.

The cave, where the prophet hid from his persecutors in ancient times, is one of Judaism's holiest sites in the Land of Israel, and many Torah leaders have sought to prayer there throughout the ages.

On Rosh Chodesh Nisan, the Torah Core community together with several local synagogues arranged a festive prayer gathering at the site, with music and dancing and dozens of people in attendance.