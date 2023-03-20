US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their phone call yesterday that in the decades he has been involved in relations with Israel he has never seen such levels of anxiety in the Israeli public about the political situation in the Jewish State, Walla correspondent Barak Ravid reported.

According to the report, two sources in the administration said that Biden expressed great concern about the government's planned judicial reforms and pressed him to quickly lead to a compromise and broad agreements on the issue.

Netanyahu replied that he is working to find a solution to the crisis and he needs space and time. He stated that he wanted to prevent a situation where the imbalance in favor of one side in the legal system would be solved by creating an imbalance in favor of the other side.

The White House refused to confirm the matter.

Following the conversation between Biden and Netanyahu yesterday, the White House stated: "The President also underscored his belief that democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the US-Israel relationship, that democratic societies are strengthened by genuine checks and balances, and that fundamental changes should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support.”

On the judicial reform, the White House statement said that President Biden “offered support for efforts underway to forge a compromise on proposed judicial reforms consistent with those core principles.”