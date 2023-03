How many tragedies can a baby endure?

Mordechai is only 2 years old,

But in only 1 year, He’s lost his father. His home. And his health.

Mordechai was diagnosed with leukemia,

And his mother is all alone in the world.

We have to save him!

They need us!

He’s Klal Yisrael’s child,

And all he wants is to live!

Click here