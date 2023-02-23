To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here
Parashat Terumah
Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis
Written by: Nir Shaul
In Parashat Terumah, the Zohar explains that the Holy Land is the Center of the world, Jerusalem is the Center of the Holy Land, and the Holy of Holies is the Center of Jerusalem.
Question
Is the Land of Israel the Exact Center of the World?
Answers
1. It is the heart of life – vitality reaches the world specifically through Eretz Yisrael, as the heart pumps blood to the body’s organs.
2. The physical Eretz Yisrael has a special equilibrium, that requires it be at the center of the world.
To watch the Torah Lesson, Click Here
To view all the Gemara Lessons, Click Here
Presented By: Avrum Leeder
Written by: Nachshon Vered
Rabbi Zera, upon reaching Eretz Yisrael, did not find a ferry to cross the Jordan river. In his haste to enter the Land, he took the risk of crossing on a rope bridge.
Question
Why did Rabbi Zera rush to enter the Land of Israel?
Answer
If Rabbi Zera had hesitated before crossing the Jordan, it might have prevented his entering the Land.
To watch the Gemara Lesson, Click Here