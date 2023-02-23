To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Terumah

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis

Written by: Nir Shaul

In Parashat Terumah, the Zohar explains that the Holy Land is the Center of the world, Jerusalem is the Center of the Holy Land, and the Holy of Holies is the Center of Jerusalem.

Question

Is the Land of Israel the Exact Center of the World?



Answers

1. It is the heart of life – vitality reaches the world specifically through Eretz Yisrael, as the heart pumps blood to the body’s organs.



2. The physical Eretz Yisrael has a special equilibrium, that requires it be at the center of the world.

Presented By: Avrum Leeder

Written by: Nachshon Vered

Rabbi Zera, upon reaching Eretz Yisrael, did not find a ferry to cross the Jordan river. In his haste to enter the Land, he took the risk of crossing on a rope bridge.

Question

Why did Rabbi Zera rush to enter the Land of Israel?

Answer

If Rabbi Zera had hesitated before crossing the Jordan, it might have prevented his entering the Land.

