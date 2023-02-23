The Federation of Local Authorities in Israel is launching a general strike on Thursday, which will see kindergartens, elementary schools, middle schools and high schools across the country shutting their doors.

The general strike was decided upon due to what was described as "months of procrastination" on the part of the Finance Ministry in the negotiations ahead of the approval of the next state budget.

Not all municipalities will be on full strike on Thursday. For example, in Jerusalem, elementary schools will operate as normal. In Petah Tikva, only the high schools will be shut down.

Elementary and middle schools in Givat Shmuel will hold classes as usual, including afternoon child care facilities.

In Beit Shemesh, elementary and high schools will open as usual. In Kfar Saba, the elementary schools and middle schools will operate, but with skeleton staff.In Bnei Brak, the strike will only take place in institutions run by the municipality.

In the city of Ariel, the elementary schools will operate as normal, as will classes at Ort Yovley Ariel Middle School.

All elementary and middle schools in the Samaria Regional Council will open as scheduled.

In the Binyamin Regional Council, studies will take place as usual in elementary schools and in some high schools.

In Kedumim, classes in most kindergartens will take place as usual. Classes will also be held as usual in the elementary schools, the middle schools at the Shomron Yeshiva and Ulpanat Lehava.

In addition to schools being shut down on Thursday, all municipal services will be suspended, including education, welfare, maintenance, garbage disposal, culture and city call centers. Inspection services, transportation and security services will also be suspended.