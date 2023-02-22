A Catholic high school in Miami forfeited its semifinal game in a state soccer tournament over the weekend, days after players fought in an on-field brawl with a Jewish school’s team.

The Catholic school, however, did not offer additional comment on eyewitness accounts claiming that the fight was fueled by antisemitism.

Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School was set to play in the semifinals on Saturday after beating Scheck Hillel Community School in their regional final on Wednesday. But the school’s players came under scrutiny after video emerged of students and spectators fighting following the game.

Some Scheck Hillel parents told local news outlets that students had uttered antisemitic slurs, including “Hitler was right.” Those accounts have not yet been confirmed by either school, by video or by law enforcement.

The athletic director of Archbishop Carroll’s slated opponent in Saturday’s semifinal told local news outlets that the school had forfeited following its role in the brawl, but did not provide further details.

Both Sheck Hillel and Archbishop Carroll are still completing their investigations of Wednesday’s fight, a representative for the Catholic school told the Miami Herald. The schools had previously acknowledged the “altercation” and said they had been made aware of reports of antisemitic language. At least one spectator was injured and required medical attention.