Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is approaching its 10th month, they’ve been in a crisis – due to the success of the Ukrainian army.

Whenever the Ukrainian army gains ground on the battlefield, the Russian response comes in the form of indiscriminate shelling of Ukraine's energy and electricity center. So now, in the harsh of the winter, there are thousands of freezing Jews in Odessa crying for help.

Rabbi Avraham Wolff, the rabbi of Odessa, who remained in Ukraine despite the war, warns that without urgent help, Jews will either die from the cold or suffer from starvation.

"There is a terrible shortage of basic food products here, plus it is absolutely freezing without heating. This is a life-threatening situation for old people and small children who are in the frigid weather here of 5 degrees below zero. We need hundreds of thousands of dollars to overcome the cold and hunger. Please help as much as possible!"

Open your hearts and please donate as much as you are able, to save our brothers and sisters from the cold and hunger in Odessa!