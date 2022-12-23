Heather Mendick, a UK Labour Party activist who was named by former leader Jeremy Corbyn as his “Jewish liaison officer,” has been expelled from the party.

In a 25 minutes video posted to social media, Mendick announced she had been kicked out of the party, which she said she no longer supported, the UK Jewish News reported.

The former party secretary of the Hackney South constituency, Mendick said in the video that she was being targeted in a “witch hunt” by senior Labour officials.

She had reportedly been under party investigation since September for a multitude of claims, including saying on several occasions that antisemitism was being “weaponized against the left“ and defending former Labour MP Chris Williamson over antisemitism charges, according to the news outlet.

Announcing her departure from Labour, she described feeling “relieved” and called the party a “cess pit.”

Mendick was given the job of “Jewish Liaison officer” by Corbyn during his tenure when the party was experiencing multiple antisemitism scandals in the hopes of “building bridges” with the Jewish community.

She was hired for the part-time position despite a track record of opposing the party adopting the IHRA working definition of antisemitism.

