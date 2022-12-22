Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to Religious Zionist party chairman Bezalel Smotrich that the new government will work to implement Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

The wording of the clause dealing with the implementation of sovereignty in the coalition agreement is intentionally vague, and states: "The people of Israel have a natural right to the Land of Israel. In light of the belief in the aforementioned right, the Prime Minister will lead the formulation and promotion of a policy by which sovereignty will be applied in Judea and Samaria, while choosing the correct timing and weighing all the national and international interests of the State of Israel."

In the agreement, Netanyahu does not commit to a timetable for the application of sovereignty, but rather commits to actually starting to promote the move.

In addition, it was agreed between the parties on the application of tax benefits to residents of Judea and Samaria who live in settlements where their personal security is considered at risk and also to residents in the Galilee.