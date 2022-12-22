A hanukkiah (Hanukkah menorah) in Tel Aviv is claiming to be the world's largest hanukkiah made from Lego bricks, i24NEWS reported Wednesday.

The menorah, located in the new Lego store in central Tel Aviv, is the work of dozens of volunteers who assembled more than 130,000 bricks.

Real estate magnate and engineer Amnon Marc Applbaum, who oversaw the measurements for the project, said the hanukkiah broke the world record, despite the lack of official confirmation.

"It was built from over 130,000 bricks, with no adhesive or structural support other than the magical power of the Lego bricks themselves," he said, according to i24NEWS.

Lego Israel CEO Yoav Gaon said the company's "values ​​of creativity, imagination, learning, fun, and quality were brought to life through this incredible event, as hundreds of children, parents, and grandparents tried to break the Guinness World Record."

"I am happy to share that the Lego Store Israel has built the world's largest Lego brick hanukkiah, measuring over 4.5 meters in height and in width," he was quoted as having said. “The sculpture is made exclusively of individual bricks and was assembled by children and families as part of a Lego Hanukkah festival.”