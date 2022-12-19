Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.

Earlier this week, the sweet family – whose chesed and Yiddishkeit remained vibrant in the heart of Staten Island – is left reeling once again as Mrs. Winiarz, and mother of the 10 orphans was Nifteres after a quick and tragic battle with a sickness.

There are now 10 orphans, ages 14 – 34, that are left with NO parents. Four of them are unmarried.

DONATE NOW!

Campaign endorsed by multiple Rabbanim, including HaRav Reuven Feinstein Shlita.

Please donate generously to the emergency fund