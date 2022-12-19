Israel's consul-general in New York, Asaf Zamir, hosted New York Mayor Eric Adams at his official residence Sunday night for the lighting of the first candle of Hanukkah.

The festive event was given especial prominence this year due to a significant uptick in anti-Semitic incidents in the United States in recent weeks; it also highlighted the close connection between the State of Israel and influential members of the New York administration.

Consul Zamir thanked all the attendees, adding, "How symbolic it is that specifically during this period when a dark wave of anti-Semitism is washing over the United States and Jews are feeling persecuted, we are marking this festival together. As then, so too now, there are those who do not recognize our right to live in our homeland as Jews. As then, so too now, light will triumph over darkness."

Mayor Adams emphasized the power of education to overcome conflict between communities.

"We are facing a real battle - a battle against hatred. We must spread our ideas and use our education system to build bridges. We can't just build a better world for our children, we need to educate our children better for the sake of our world."

Congressman Ritchie Torres, a Democrat who represents the south Bronx, said that "Despite Hanukkah being a Jewish holiday, what it represents is universal."

"It celebrates the universal struggle for freedom - freedom to be who you are, the freedom to determine your fate and your identity. Whether or not you are Jewish or Zionist, you need to have the freedom to be who you are without fear or the threat of violence."

"I am pro-Israel, not despite my progressive views, but because of them. We must fight antisemitism in our time, just as the Maccabees did in their time."

