The cabinet will include 11 ministers, some of whom will likely serve in a rotation, with a clear majority in favor of the Prime Minister's policy.

This coming Tuesday, just before the ten-day extension period given to him by President Isaac Herzog expires, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to call Herzog and inform him that he has succeeded in forming a government, Yaron Avraham reported on Channel 12 News on Friday.

Netanyahu plans to swear in the government in the Knesset next Wednesday or Thursday, December 28 or 29.

According to the Channel 12 report, Netanyahu's political-security cabinet will include Yoav Galant, Yariv Levin, Ron Dermer, Amir Ohana, Miri Regev, Eli Cohen, Yisrael Katz, Aryeh Deri, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir.

Netanyahu also wants to establish a limited security forum and he would like it to be a tripartite forum including him, Galant and Deri. However, aides close to Smotrich have made clear that there is no such thing as a limited form without the Finance Minister, who will also serve as an additional minister in the Defense Ministry.