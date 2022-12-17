The World Cup instead of Hanukkah candles? Rabbi Meir Mazuz and additional rabbis from southern Israel published a letter on Friday in which they express their worry that the people will push off lighting Hanukkah candles on Sunday so that they can watch the World Cup final, they call on everyone to respect the holiday of Hanukkah and refrain from doing so.

"With a call of love, we turn to our brothers in the house of Israel, who may be tempted to watch the World Cup games in general and the final in particular," the rabbi wrote.

"Although those who tremble before G-d stay away from the nonsense of this world... but we turn to our brothers, who are many and whole, who are unable to cut themselves off from the games, as billions around the world follow them with all their hearts."

In their words, they explain the conflict between the time for lighting candles and the game's kickoff time. "This time the final is this Sunday at 5:00 PM, and that is the time that we begin lighting the first light of Hanukkah."

The rabbis warn: "Therefore we wish to warn about a number of obstacles: a. The worst thing possible is that the Hanukkah candles will be deferred because of the game; b. Lighting candles while the television is on, and then it seems like you are undecided; c. Lighting quickly to get it over with so as to not miss a moment of the game."

The rabbis suggest giving up on watching the game live and teaching the family about the value of the mitzvah of lighting the menorah. "The best way to do it is to light candles from 4:55, while the television is off, and to stay by the menorah with your family and to teach them that nothing in this world is worth giving up a mitzvah.

And the longer you stay near the candles, the stronger your personal example will be. We have a chance to show G-d that we love him even more than the thing that we love most.

The letter was signed by the head of the Kisei Rahamim yeshiva Rabbi Meir Mazuz, the chief rabbi of Netivot Rabbi Pinhas Hacohen, and the rabbi of the moshav of Zimrat Rabbi David Karhi.