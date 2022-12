This week we begin the Parashot that follow the story of Yosef, till the end of the Sefer.

Interestingly, just as Yosef's story picks up with the drama of selling him to Mitzraim, the Torah pauses his story, and we turn to Yehuda, and read about what happened to him after the sale.

Why is Yehuda's story even relevant?

Why now, in the middle of the drama around Yosef?

What's this story of Yehuda stepping away really about?