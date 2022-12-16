Ingredients:

Almond Charm Cream

32 ounces heavy cream

1 package vanilla pudding mix

2 cups brewed Wissotzky Almond Charm Tea, divided

Almond Topping

1 cup slivered almonds

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon Gefen Cinnamon

1 teaspoon oil

edible flowers (optional)

Tea Biscuits

2 packages tea biscuits such as Kedem

Prepare the “Tea”ramisu

In a mixing bowl, add your heavy cream and vanilla pudding. Mix together and whip. When it starts to peak, add one cup of brewed Almond Charm Tea. Continue to whip until it stiffens.

Place in fridge for 10 minutes to set. In the meantime, in a pan, make your almond topping. Fry almonds with cinnamon, sugar and oil until lightly golden. Set aside and let cool down.

Remove your cream from the fridge and dip your tea biscuits one by one in the remaining brewed Almond Chaarm tea (careful not to wait too long or they will crumble!) and place them down in a deep 9x13-inch dish. Continue this step until the bottom of your dish is covered completely. Then, later it with the cream mixture and spread it until the biscuits are completely covered.

Continue with another layer of tea-soaked biscuits, and top it off with the rest of the cream.

Finish the last layer off with the almond topping. Garnish with edible flowers (optional). Let chill in fridge for about an hour. Serve in individual tea cups to your guests or enjoy it straight out of the dish!

Sponsored by Wissotzky

Courtesy of Kosher.com