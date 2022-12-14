Officers from the Northern District of the Israel Police, together with IDF forces, on Tuesday thwarted an attempt to smuggle 20 guns from Lebanon to Israel and arrested four suspects in the act.

Of the four suspects, two were arrested near the Lebanese border and one was arrested after a long chase.

The fourth suspect, who is suspected to have initiated and led the smuggling, was captured by officers from Unit 747, whose jurisdiction is the Ben Gurion Airport, on a plane minutes before he took off for Turkey.

The two IDF lookouts who detected the attempted smuggling from the Lebanese border said, "We identified a number of suspects who were moving near the fence with the aim of smuggling weapons from Lebanon into the country. We sent forces to the scene - they arrested the suspects and confiscated 20 guns."

Northern District Police chief Shuki Tahauko said, "I thank the head of the IDF Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin, for his extraordinary cooperation and his commitment to the fight against the arms dealers who smuggle weapons through the borders. There is no doubt that these high-quality, new weapons, if they reached the streets, would have been fired. In our partnership with the IDF we certainly saved the lives of innocents."