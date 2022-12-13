With modern-day security threats reaching an all-time-high, many companies are making the shift to proactive, forward-looking models like DevSecOps. A number of crucial security trends will hit the market in 2023 thanks to this leader in the cyber security field.

As of today, over 35% of all engineers construct their software using DevSecOps principles, practices, and protocols. This is a major increase – compared to approximately twenty-five percent in 2020. Of these respondents, roughly ninety-five percent believed that their company could benefit from compliance and security process automation, which is achieved during DevSecOps adoption.

As an Israeli hi-tech employee, it is crucial to know how these pivotal solutions can help minimize vulnerabilities, ensure compliance, and accelerate recovery speed. This knowledge makes it easier to produce secure code faster, cheaper, and more efficiently.

Embrace these breakthroughs to establish an immutable infrastructure that is safe from hacks, vulnerabilities, and data breaches. Read on to learn about the top trends in application security thanks to DevSecOps solutions adoption in 2023.

Kubernetes Infrastructure Expands

Notably, the cluster-based Kubernetes ecosystem continues evolving, expanding, and growing. Kubernetes functions as an open-source environment for container orchestration, management, deployment, and monitoring. Using Kubernetes, organizations have the ability to securely, conveniently, and rapidly move packages – along with their contents – across different operating and computing systems.

Adopting this infrastructure, multiple teams can work productively, collaboratively, safely, and simultaneously on different pieces of a shared development project. This makes coding, development, testing, and release far easier within DevSecOps programming pipelines.

Kubernetes also maximizes microservice architecture efficiency, simplifies multicloud environment workloads, and portability. In addition, it automates activities for testing, deployment, and scalability.

Certainly, consider the top trends in DevSecOps application security related to the evolving Kubernetes infrastructure.

Enterprises Embrace DevSecOps Culture And Principles

Another notable breakthrough is how many enterprises are shifting towards a DevSecOps culture and adopting these security-focused principles. Before taking this step, organizations must first understand What is DevSecOps. Then, they can instill a collaborative, security-driven culture – where every team member takes responsibility, accountability, and ownership for the company's cyber security.

The majority of DevSecOps teams designate a security champion to lead compliance, management, and data safety processes. This champion is commissioned with taking proactive actions to maximize the security, quality, and dependability of the system that is being delivered.

Team members are also responsible for implementing static application security testing (SAST) to uncover any security flaws or vulnerabilities within the source code.

They’re also required to perform software composition analysis (SCA), providing deeper insights and visibility into open-source dependencies. The sheer number of enterprises embracing DevSecOps is rapidly growing heading into 2023.

Collaborative Change Facilitation

To succeed with DevSecOps, many enterprise tech organizations are choosing to facilitate collaborative change. For DevSecOps to work, companies need to bridge the gap between development, security, and operations teams. Of course, organizations must make this transition while maintaining efficiency and acceptable time-to-market.

Unfortunately, many businesses struggle to effectively make these changes across the entire corporation. For this to be successful, make a concentrated effort to involve teams, employees, stakeholders, and other strategic business units (SBUs).

During this process, there must be structured communication, thoughtful collaboration, and routine feedback. Integrating these tactics, it becomes easier to facilitate team building, inspire creativity, and elevate code quality. Plus, collaborative change can lead to better accountability, motivation, engagement, and retention.

After all, employees can almost always benefit from a sense of teamwork, support, and community. Indeed, collaborative code facilitation is a common outcome associated with the shift to DevSecOps adoption.

Infrastructure As Code (IaC) Continues To Grow

With more organizations embracing DevSecOps, infrastructure as code adoption continues to grow as well. IaC enables teams to manage and provision infrastructures using code – instead of manual processes. It is rapidly growing in popularity, especially since it supports cloud deployments and rapid provisioning.

Before embracing IaC, organizations must ensure that they’re taking the right security steps, strategies, and protocols. Otherwise, corporations risk rapidly and automatically releasing an insecure product into a live production environment. This can lead to serious system data breaches or major compliance violations.

Adopting infrastructure as code the right way, companies can expect a significant decrease in codes, increase in release speeds, and elimination of configuration drift. More organizations are embracing infrastructure as code to succeed with DevSecOps security solutions.

Microservice Architecture On The Rise

DevSecOps experts are also reporting significant growth in microservice architecture usage. In a microservice architecture, the application is developed and organized as a collection of individual services. This format provides a secure, scalable framework for developing, deploying, and maintaining applications.

This can also help maximize productivity, improve resilience, and promote scalability. It improves fault isolation, streamlines data security, and provides greater business agility. Before embracing microservices, organizations should prepare to re-evaluate their existing processes for communication, collaboration, testing, and debugging.

This way, they can ease the transition to this new, forward-looking approach. Microservice architecture is certainly on the rise – impacting DevSecOps engineering teams.

There are several notable application security trends largely in part to DevSecOps adoption. To begin with, the Kubernetes infrastructure is rapidly evolving, growing, and expanding heading into 2023. Read a cheat sheet guide to Kubernetes to gain more insights. In addition, the sheer number of organizations embracing DevSecOps cultural practices saw a significant rise this past year.

Many teams are also making a concentrated effort to facilitate collaborative, structured, and productive change. Looking forward, it is expected that infrastructure as code (IaC) will continue to grow as well. This can improve resilience, simplify compliance, and maximize productivity.

Even more, companies can save resources, improve security, and simplify operations with a microservice architecture. This is a popular choice for companies looking to ease fault isolation, support business agility, and future proof time-to-market processes.

Further, be sure to note the rapidly growing shift to cloud native application development. Follow the points above to learn about the top trends in application security thanks to DevSecOps solutions adoption.