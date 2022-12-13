A seven-minute drive from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world standing in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, the Jewish community of the Emirates recently established the first and only kosher Jewish supermarket in the Gulf countries, banned Rimon, or 'Pomegranate'.

The special supermarket, opened at the initiative of the Rabbi to the United Arab Emirates and Chabad emissary Rabbi Levy Duchman and community members Sonia and Alek Salem, and with the encouragement of the Dubai authorities, was opened in order to respond to the growing demand for kosher food products and products produced in the country in light of the significant growth of Jewish and Israeli tourists arriving from around the world.

"Our wonderful community, which is growing day by day, continues to benefit from great and special support from the Emirates government and local authorities, as it has for over a decade," says Rabbi Duchman, who has been working in the Emirates for nearly ten years, and even founded the government's official kashrut system.

"In order to allow the members of the growing community and the many Jewish visitors here to maintain a Jewish and traditional lifestyle, we were privileged to establish Jewish institutions and to freely and publicly celebrate Shabbats, holidays and special occasions - and also to enjoy kosher and quality food every day and everywhere throughout the Emirates."

The Jewish supermarket 'Rimon' offers a wide variety of kosher food products imported from Israel, Europe and the USA, including gourmet chicken and meat products, of premium quality and strictly kosher, as well as the products loved by Israelis and Jews around the world.

In addition, the store will hold a Jewish food market of all denominations every weekend, for the benefit of the many Jewish residents and visitors to the Emirates, who are looking for hot and kosher homemade food.

The Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates, which began to form about a decade ago, is growing into thousands of families. Today, the members of the community and Jews from all over the world who visit the place benefit from a variety of Jewish institutions founded by Rabbi Duchman that allow them to maintain a traditional way of life, including synagogues and prayer in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, a Jewish education system, a ritual bath, and more.

"On the festival of the 19th day of the month of Kislev, we get to further expand Jewish life here in the Emirates," concluded Rabbi Duchman.