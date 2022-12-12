If everyone in Iran made it his or her goal find a way to take down one mullah or ayatollah during these months of revolution, for example, the problem would be solved, wouldn’t it? All of them would be gone. Imagine for a second, life in Iran without the Mullahs. Everybody talks about it, protests against it, but does nothing about it.

There is absolutely no way diplomacy or dialogue works with Shia’ mullahs. If your house is infested with cockroaches, the only way to solve the problem is to get rid of all of them. Granted, the mullahs are far worse than any cockroach and they cannot be dealt with in the way we deal with cockroaches.

You may think I am promoting “terrorism” or something resembling terrorism when in fact I am not. If all the terrorist-loving mullahs were eliminated tomorrow, and there are ways to do that without necessarily taking their lives, tens of millions of lives worldwide would be saved. That’s for sure.

Let’s explore this a bit further. During the regimes of Muammar Gaddafi [1 September 1969 — 20 October 2011] and Saddam Hussein [16 July 1979 — 9 April 2003], both of them respected Islam, but both men had absolutely no use for the mullahs in their current form as they are in Iran. They both supported Khomeini, in the rebellion of 1979, because he opposed the late king of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and they hated the King -The late Shah- because “Pahlavi was on good terms with the USA and Israel”.

But neither one ever supported the mullahs and neither one would give the mullahs any semblance of the power they currently yield in Iran.

In other words, to sum it up, the mullahs are worthless. They live in the Middle Ages, they murder, rape, terrorize, torture, and eliminate anyone who stands in their way. In the 1988 executions of Iranian political prisoners, between 5000 and 6000 were murdered. in the 2019–2020 Iranian protests also known as the Bloody November, Reuters reported the slaughtering of about 1,500 protesters. these are 2 samples of extreme barbarity of a regime that has a management model based on pure Mohammadi Islam.

The only way you can move forward is to get rid of all of these brutal and corrupted mullahs. Any true Muslim (remember now, I’m talking about true Muslims) knows I am right.

What Iran lacks right now is leadership.

Granted to go against the totalitarian regime means almost certain death. But if enough Iranians - and I am talking in tens of millions here.- If enough Iranians go against the ayatollahs and the mullahs, wonders will happen. The historical examples were Ukraine [* the velvet or Orange Revolution, 2004-2005] and Egypt, Tunisia. [Arab Spring, 2010-2012].

Iranian Protests Erfan Fard

Diplomacy and dialogue, once more, I should emphasize, will never work. In fact, the only thing that has any chance of ever working is for a powerful leader to emerge, similar to one of the modern east European leaders, or somrone similar to the modern Iranian kings, Reza Shah Pahlavi (15 December 1925 - 16 September 1941), or Nader Shah Afshar [ 8 March 1736 - 20 June 1747].

Because regardless of what you may think, during his leadership the nation prospered, lived in peace and the majority lived well and without fear. The middle eastern people cannot have democracy identical to what they have in the west. It simply doesn’t work. They need strong, tough, but fair-minded leaders - then watch them excel.

The leader I am talking about would of course recognize the importance of governing the country and worshiping his God and they are two completely different tasks. If you try to run a country based on ideology, you will have nothing but problems. From 1979, the civilized world understood the meaning of Khomeinism, an ideologyworse than Genghis Khan and the first Mongol Empire [1206-1227].

All faith has to be respected and Islam is respected faith but only to the true Muslims. Once you cross over into radical Islam or clerical fascism, you have already lost. Look at Khamenei, the current dictator of Iran — how is that working? He is the second caliphate of Shia’ religious octopus in Iran since 1989.

People around the globe want the same thing. They want peace, freedom and democracy, a future for their children and the country they can be proud of. As you read this, we’re waiting for this great leader to rise up. Where is he? Who is he?

Unfortunately, among the opposition leaders of Iranians in the diaspora, it’s very hard to find a charismatic figure. Furthermore, the life and profit of some Iranians is dependent on the survival of Mullah’s regime.

The rogue regime in Tehran is the primary source of turmoil and instability in the region. The regime thirsts for ever more dominance across the region and beyond and employs a terrorist network to achieve that goal, even as it continues to move aggressively in its pursuit of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction. Khamenei loves instability and chaos in the Middle East, his life depends on war, savageness, viciousness and conflicts.

Deplorably, the EU and the President of the USA are hesitating to face this reality.

The Mullah regime, in their mind, is going to be around for the foreseeable future. There is a lack of will for regime change among the fake opposition which is in favor of mullah’s regime. Furthermore, MOIS and the IRGC intelligence organization are supporting some related phony opposition to thwart the path of revolution.

Some of the intelligence agencies around the globe are monitoring Iran’s young generation but the main issue is to find a strong and reliable figure for the transition’s period after collapsing the regime. Otherwise, Iran will face an internal crisis which will be a potential threat for the region.

In sum, the main reason for the lack of leadership in Iran is the clash and conflict of interests. In an undeveloped country, the rivalry and competition among the thirsty wolves leads to this unsolved complex. In reality, some of the so-called opposition figures have a too naïve mentality to resolve the problem.

Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC. He is in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran, counter terrorism, IRGC, MOIS and ethnic conflicts in MENA. He graduated in International Security Studies (London M. University, UK), and in International Relations (CSU-LA). Erfan is fluent in Persian, Kurdish, Arabic and English. / Follow him from this twitter account @EQFARD / The newly published book of Erfan Fard is: “The gruesome mullah” , which has been published in the USA.