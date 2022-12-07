Police were called to Senator Ted Cruz's (R-TX) Houston home Tuesday night following reports of a teen with self-inflicted stab wounds, ABC reported, citing Houston police.

According to local station KTRK, the Houston Police Department said it received reports just before 8:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds on their arms in the neighborhood of River Oaks.

Authorities said the unidentified teen was taken to the hospital but could not say whether the 911 call involved a member of Cruz's family.

In a statement late Tuesday, Cruz's office said his daughter was OK and asked for privacy for the family.

"This is a family matter and thankfully their daughter is okay," Cruz's representatives said in a statement to KTRK and other outlets.

"There were no serious injuries. The family requests the media respect their daughter's privacy at this time," Cruz's office said.