An x-ray machine stopped working during a heart catheterization procedure at Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikvah Wednesday morning, causing a disruption of the procedure which resulted in the death of the 78-year-old patient.

The x-ray device is used to image the blood vessels the catheters are inserted into during the procedure.

The doctors immediately started CPR on the patient, but all their efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The hospital stated that "the medical team is accompanying the family, informed them with full transparency and embraces them following this sudden loss. The medical team itself is upset and shocked by this difficult and rare event, and is trying to digest and recover from it."

"In view of the circumstances of the difficult case, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, it was decided to establish an investigative committee. At the same time, representatives of the manufacturer of the device in Israel are inspecting it. The hospital expresses deep sorrow and shares in the grief of the family," said Beilinson.