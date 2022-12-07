The holiday of Hanukkah does not start until sundown on December 18, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got an early start to the holiday on Monday, participating in a candle lighting ceremony to celebrate the strength and perseverance of Jewish people and their triumph over adversity.

“Light always triumphs over darkness. We were reminded of that timeless message this evening, as Parliamentarians came together to celebrate Canada’s Jewish community ahead of Hanukkah. Chag Hanukkah Sameach!” wrote Trudeau on Twitter.

The tweet included a video of the Prime Minister lighting all the candles of the Hanukkiah (Hanukkah Menorah).

Last year, Canada Post unveiled a 2021 Hanukkah stamp with the input of B’nai Brith Canada.

The stamp says “Hanukkah” and “Hanoukka” on it, representing both the English and French spellings of the holiday. It features a brightly colored menorah with all its candles lit in front of a bright multi-colored background.

B’nai Brith said that the stamp represents Hanukkah as a “celebration of hope, resilience and faith in brighter days to come.”