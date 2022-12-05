An Israeli couple has been going through a harrowing episode after their gorgeous tiny baby was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. It began minutes after little Shimmy’s circumcision, when his mother noticed a puddle of blood growing underneath her precious little bundle. After a series of tests, Shimmy was diagnosed with hemophilia.

From that moment on, everything became a terrifying blur. Click here to read more>>>

With hemophilia, every cut or bruise could be a fatal accident. The disease prevents Shimmy's blood from clotting and forming a scab, and leaves him at risk of losing dangerously large amounts of blood or internal bleeding. Normal development can be life-threatening for him, and learning to crawl or growing new teeth are fraught with danger and complications. Shimmy has multiple injections and other treatments every day.

His introduction to the world has been one of constant pain and discomfort.

“Now, a surgical procedure that is available outside of Israel has been suggested to us,” explains Shimmy’s father, Yair Karnberg.

Click here to help >>>

“It is a critical, lifesaving surgery for our son which needs to be performed as soon as possible…We on our own have no way to pay this enormous sum…We are urgently in need of over $55,000 to pay for the surgery and save Shimmy's life as soon as possible.”

The Karnbergs are frantically seeking donors to help them raise the funds needed to save their precious boy’s life.

To help them save him, please click here