Senior Israeli and Russian officials have been holding talks in recent days, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the purpose of the conversations was, among other things, to make sure that Israel would not interfere with the transfer of air defense measures that Russia is taking out of Syrian territory to the Ukrainian area.

Reshet Bet radio reported that a Russian official who is close to the Kremlin warned about a week ago that a Russian loss on the battlefield could lead to a wave of antisemitism against Jews. According to the report, the Russian official told an Israeli official, "The fact that Russia is losing the war in Ukraine will cause a search for scapegoats."

The same official added that the common denominator between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other leaders will lead to antisemitism on the Russian side. The message sent by the Russian leader is that Putin is the one who is presenting a wave of antisemitism from breaking out.