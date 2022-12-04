Military reporter Yossi Yehoshua criticized Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir over a conversation he had with a Border Police officer who neutralized a terrorist and thereby prevented an attack.

"The National Security Minister-designate spoke with a Border Police officer from the incident in Huwara and published a message of support for him. He acted contrary to accepted procedures and did not contact the Border Police commander or the regional commander to get permission, and made a mockery of the chain of command," Yehoshua wrote on Twitter.

Ben-Gvir replied to him: "What is important is not the accepted procedures, but to support out soldiers, which Omer Barlev did not bother to do. By the way - it's a shame you didn't check before, you would have found that my conversation was held in coordination with all the relevant parties, and no one was made a mockery of. On the contrary, everyone is happy that they are finally being supported."

Yeshoshua wrote in response: "The Border Police has officially stated that this was done without coordination with the Border Police commander and the regional commander. They are the relevant officers for giving permission to speak with the officer. Could it be that you were in contact with senior officers before you took office? They will also faced delayed promotions for this. You and I know someone like that who was not promoted the army before..."

MK Ben-Gvir concluded: "Don't worry Yossi... I will not delay anyone's promotion because of a desire to support the soldiers. You can sleep peacefully."