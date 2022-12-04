In a conversation that took place on Thursday, the chairman of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben Gvir, was furious with Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu over what he described as a "a U-turn" by Netanyahu, Daphna Liel of Channel 12 News reported on Saturday night.

Ben Gvir claimed he was promised that a change in the IDF’s rules of engagement would be promoted and a law of immunity for soldiers will be enacted. The chairman of Otzma Yehudit raised his voice and told Netanyahu, "That's not why I came to politics," according to the report.

Before that, Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu spoke against the Minister-designate of National Security in closed conversations, saying that he must restrain himself.

"Ben Gvir must calm down. He must internalize that he is the Minister of Public Security and that he cannot express himself as an MK in the opposition does," Netanyahu was heard in closed conversations, according to sources.

On the other hand, the chairman of Otzma Yehudit was also heard in closed conversations saying that he greatly appreciates Netanyahu, but "that he must understand that he is not in the opposition, he is the leader a full right-wing government."